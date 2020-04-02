Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands increase to 1,339 -authorities

The number of deaths caused by an infection with the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 166 to 1,339, health authorities said on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country increased by 8% to 14,697, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.