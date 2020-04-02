Putin extends Russia's non-working period up to April 30 over coronavirus

Putin extends Russia's non-working period up to April 30 over coronavirusReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:42 IST
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a non-working period declared across Russia to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Putin declared this week non-working in a televised address on Wednesday last week. Days later, Moscow announced a partial lockdown, ordering the capital's residents to stay at home, prompting dozens of Russian regions to follow suit.
