Putin extends Russia's non-working period up to April 30 over coronavirus

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday prolonged until April 30 a non-working period declared across Russia to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Putin declared this week non-working in a televised address on Wednesday last week. Days later, Moscow announced a partial lockdown, ordering the capital's residents to stay at home, prompting dozens of Russian regions to follow suit.

