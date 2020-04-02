Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kill the virus, not democracy - EU tells Hungary

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:45 IST
Kill the virus, not democracy - EU tells Hungary
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The European Commission told Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday that emergency powers he has assumed to combat the coronavirus outbreak risk upending democracy and must be subject to proper parliamentary and media scrutiny.

On Monday, Orban secured an open-ended right to rule by executive decree. Also, under a new law anybody deemed to be hindering measures to curb the spread of the virus or spreading false information about it faces up to five years in jail. More than a dozen EU member states including Germany, Italy, Spain and France have expressed concern that the new law could be used to muzzle journalists critical of Orban.

"This is the time to kill coronavirus - not the time to kill democracy," said Vera Jourova, the Czech member of the executive Commission who is responsible for upholding EU values and transparency. "When governments gain more powers to manage a crisis, they should be under democratic control. This is normally done by the parliaments and independent media," she told Reuters.

"These are the safeguards that should be present when member states start emergency regimes." The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also said Orban's powers may be excessive.

"These emergency measures have to be limited to what is necessary, they have to be strictly proportionate... They should not last indefinitely and very importantly they should be subject to regular scrutiny," she told a news conference. EU UNITY TESTED

Donald Tusk, the leader of the centre-right European People's Party in the European Parliament, said in a letter to members of the grouping that they should consider once again expelling Orban's Fidesz party once the coronavirus crisis ends. However, previous attempts to expel Fidesz have failed and some want to tread cautiously with Orban, mindful that the coronavirus crisis is already testing EU unity. Member states disagree over the scale of support needed for their battered economies, over supplies of medical equipment and emergency checks on what are normally Europe's open internal borders.

Since taking power in 2010, Orban has used legal levers, ownership changes and advertising revenues to boost state control of the media. The EU has taken Hungary to court for its muzzling of non-governmental organisations, media and academics, but has had little success in forcing Orban to change tack. Jourova said "the risk that some states or governments could use the corona crisis to accumulate more power" meant Brussels would push even harder to make access to EU funds in its next joint budget for 2021-27 conditional on upholding democracy.

Speaking by phone from her home in Brussels, where like most Europeans she is in lockdown, Jourova said: "The Hungarian parliament should continue doing its job of parliamentary control and the media should be free to do their job." "Democracy is not an obstacle to solving the crisis. Democracy must be present and fundamental rights of people must not be put aside."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Browns CB Ward to pay bills for 21 in need

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward plans to pay bills for 21 service-care workers and small-business owners whove been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Ward, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, selected 21 recipients -- his jersey n...

Doctors warn of malaria drug scarcity

Limited global stocks of two anti-malarial drugs could wreck plans to use the medicines, currently in clinical trials, to treat COVID-19, doctors cautioned on Thursday. Around the world, countries are expanding access to chloroquine CQ and ...

Have quarantined myself on doctors' advice: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi

Amid a country-wide manhunt by police for participants of last months Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin here, jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi on Thursday said he has quarantined himself on doctors advice. We should help and support ou...

Portugal suspends rents, worries surface over post-pandemic housing crisis

Portugals parliament approved on Thursday the suspension of rents for vulnerable households and cash-strapped small firms during the coronavirus outbreak, but rights groups warned that the measure might only delay a looming housing crisis.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020