TB patient's death creates scare, authorities relieved after he tests corona-negative

The death of a 60-year-old tuberculosis patient here on Thursday gave anxious moments to the district health authorities, who heaved a sigh of relief after his sample tested negative for COVID-19 infection. Kurukshetra's Chief Medical Officer Sukhbir Singh told PTI that the TB patient, a labourer from village Gulabgarh near Pehowa, was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday night. He, however, passed away on Thursday morning during the treatment, said Dr Singh, adding he was an old TB patient and had developed serious lung infection.

Not willing to take any chance amid the coronavirus outbreak, CMO said the patient's sample was immediately sent for tests upon his admission. However, the report received on Thursday evening found him negative for coronavirus, he said.

He said so far no one in Kurukshetra has tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from Haryana. A 67-year-old man from Kurukshetra's neighbouring district of Ambala passed away at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and was found to be positive for coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Dharinder Khadgata, meanwhile, appealed to the residents to follow the lockdown orders and not indulge in any violation, saying it was the need of the hour under present circumstances..

