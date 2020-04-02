Left Menu
10-month-old child, 2 others test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:20 IST
One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab, while two others, including a 10-month-old child, contracted the infection in Chandigarh on Thursday, officials said. With three fresh cases coming up, the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab and Chandigarh rose to 47 and 18 respectively, they said.

In Punjab, a 58-year-old man from Hoshiarpur has been infected with the virus. He was admitted to the government medical college in Amritsar after his condition deteriorated, the officials said. The health department is trying to find out how he contracted the infection, the officials said.

The roads leading to Pansera village in Hoshairpur have been sealed and samples of at least 41 people, including his relatives, have been taken for testing, they said. In Chandigarh, a 59-year-old woman and a 10-month-old baby girl also tested positive for the virus. They contracted the infection from two family members who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

They have been admitted to the government medical college and hospital at Sector 32 here. In Punjab, a Padma Shri awardee and former ''Hazoori Raagi'' at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, who was undergoing treatment here, died early morning on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to five in the state, a health official said.

Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Mohali, a 42-year woman from Ludhiana, a 62-year-old man from Hoshiarpur and a 70-year-old man from Nawanshahr had succumbed to the infection. Punjab has so far reported a total 47 coronavirus cases -- 19 from Nawanshahr, 10 from Mohali, seven from Hoshiarpur, five from Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana, two from Amritsar and one from Patiala.

Of them, one patient was discharged from hospital after his second test results came negative. PTI CHS VSD SNE SNE.

