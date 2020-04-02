MP: Silawat demands better protective gear for health workers

Former Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat on Thursday urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide high-quality protective gear to health staff attending to COVID-19 patients in Indore. The Congress leader handed over a letter to Chouhan in this regard and released a few copies to the media.

"Health staff must be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and RT PCR for testing coronavirus patients in Indore," he wrote in the letter. Such kits are being procured from Delhi and the same should be given to medical staff at Indore Medical College as well, Silawat told the Chief Minister after personally meeting him at Mantralaya.

The Congress leader also demanded better security for the staff working at Indore Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, as many deployed on security duty were not reporting to work because of the coronavirus scare. Additional ambulances should also be deployed there in view of the crisis, he said.

Health workers should get an additional insurance cover of at least Rs 2 lakh in the event of getting infected with the virus while treating COVID-19 patients, Silawat said. He also requested Chouhan to appoint a senior official to monitor proper distribution of food grains to people in 89 tribal blocks and those belonging to scheduled castes in rural areas.

