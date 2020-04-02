Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico cut players' wages to safeguard employees' pay

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:15 IST
Soccer-Atletico cut players' wages to safeguard employees' pay

Atletico Madrid have temporarily cut players' and coaches' wages by 70% in order to cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but guaranteed a full salary for their other employees, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The move follows that of La Liga rivals Barcelona, whose players agreed to an extra pay cut in addition to a club-imposed 70% reduction while football is on hold, in order to ensure non-playing staff earned their full salaries.

Those decisions contrast with several Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Newcastle United, who have faced criticism for cutting the wages of staff during the pause in matches, while making no reduction to players' often multi-million-pound salaries.. Bundesliga clubs including Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Moenchengladbach, Schalke 04 and Hoffenheim have also imposed pay cuts on players in order to adjust to their fall in income while there are no matches.

Italian champions Juventus last week announced a compensation reduction for the remaining part of the season equal to four months’ pay. Atletico's statement said it had requested the temporary pay cut, referred to in Spain as an ERTE, in order to "safeguard the economic viability of the club" and guarantee its future.

The 70% reduction will affect the first team as well as the women's side and reserve outfit. The statement added that the first team squad had agreed to supplement one half of the 430 employees affected by the ERTE, with directors and the CEO paying for the other half.

Spain is the second worst-affected country behind Italy in Europe by the virus and on Thursday the death toll rose above 10,000 after a record 950 people died overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

NATO welcomes North Macedonia as 30th ally

NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliances newest member on Thursday, ending a long process that included a change to the countrys name. We welcome North Macedonia as NATOs 30th ally, NATO foreign ministers said in a s...

Oil soars over 20% after Trump claims Saudis and Russians to cut output

Oil prices soared on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce a major oil production cut, and Saudi state media said the kingdom was calling an emergency meeting of oil producers to deal...

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal: health official.

Four members of Tablighi Jamaat, including three foreign nationals, test positive for coronavirus in Bhopal health official....

Nizamuddin-like event near Mumbai was averted in March: Govt

Thanks to the alertness shown by Maharashtras home department, a congregation similar to the one held in Delhis Nizamuddin area, now linked to COVID-19 spread, was averted near here following withdrawal of permission, minister Anil Deshmukh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020