New York has ventilators to last 6 days -governor

New York has enough ventilators in stock to last another 6 days at the current rate they are being used in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, the governor said on Thursday.

Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had increased to 92,381, up from 83,712 a day earlier, with deaths rising to to 2,373 from 1,941. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.