New York has ventilators to last 6 days -governor

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:35 IST
New York has enough ventilators in stock to last another 6 days at the current rate they are being used in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, the governor said on Thursday.

Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had increased to 92,381, up from 83,712 a day earlier, with deaths rising to to 2,373 from 1,941. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

