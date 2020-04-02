New York has ventilators to last 6 days -governor

New York has ventilators to last 6 days -governorReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:35 IST
New York has enough ventilators in stock to last another 6 days at the current rate they are being used in hospitals to treat coronavirus patients, the governor said on Thursday.
Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had increased to 92,381, up from 83,712 a day earlier, with deaths rising to to 2,373 from 1,941. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
