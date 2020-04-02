Canada coronavirus cases rise above 10,000, death toll jumps 21%

Canada now has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll has jumped 21% from a day earlier to 127, according to data posted by the country's public health agency on Thursday.

It said the number of cases had risen to 10,132 from 9,017 on Wednesday, at which point 105 people had died. The agency said it was particularly concerned by the spread of the coronavirus in seniors' residences. At the same time, some medical personnel have raised concerns about a lack of personal protection equipment such as masks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said authorities had received over a million masks late on Wednesday. "This is in addition to the 10 milion masks that have come in over the last days and are being distributed ... as quickly as possible," he told a daily news briefing.

