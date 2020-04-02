Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-Hungary's Laszlo Cseh to put off career finale after Tokyo Games postponement

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:54 IST
Swimming-Hungary's Laszlo Cseh to put off career finale after Tokyo Games postponement

Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh has resolved to "keep going" for his dream to end his career with a golden swansong at what would be his fifth Olympic appearance in the Tokyo Games, postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his long career, Cseh has won almost everything except the top honour, winning individual medals at four different Olympics including four silvers and two bronze medals. The former world and European champion had pledged to end his long career in Tokyo in July but now, quarantined in his house near Budapest, he is trying to adjust on the fly.

It's not the first unfortunate timing for Cseh, whose peak coincided with that of the sport's greatest performer, the American Michael Phelps. At the 2008 Games in Beijing Cseh swam to three European records in three finals but still placed second behind Phelps, who broke the world record in all three events en route to eight gold medals.

Phelps dominated again in 2012 and in 2016. In Rio Cseh tied with him in the 100m butterfly, but Singapore's Joseph Schooling beat them both for gold. Cseh wanted one last chance.

"I thought 2020 would be my last year with the Olympics, but then life happened, and the pandemic proved stronger," he told Reuters in an interview, adding quickly, "I must keep going, start training and competing soonest." Schedules have gone up in smoke, however, as the calendar collapsed. The European Championships, a prime Olympic prelude, were supposed to start in May in Cseh's home town Budapest.

The new date is August - unless the pandemic rages on. The professional swimming circuit is also a chance to get in some racing before the Tokyo Games.

"The Olympics are the ultimate goal, but I don't know what races come before, or indeed when life as we know it restarts," Cseh said. "I will try to pile on this one extra year. I think I can do it. Let's just get this virus out of the way first." He has no idea when he can jump into a pool as the Hungarian Swimming Federation cancelled all swimming after several national team members tested positive for coronavirus.

One or two years difference in age will not make much of a difference, he said, adding he would continue his focus on the medley, his long-time speciality, as well as some butterfly. "I should probably decide on one event and prepare the hell out of it," he said when asked of his best chance for that elusive gold.

"But really, I just want to do my best. Nothing mysterious about it. If in the end I remain a multiple silver medallist, well, life goes on, doesn't it?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, April 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States eased its policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood on Thursday due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.The Food and ...

Govt allows select exporters to ship formulations

The government has allowed exporters having advance licences to ship formulations that have been placed under restricted category.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; On March 3, exports of 13 APIs and 13 formulations, including paracetamol, vitami...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War TwoThe Wimbledon championships were canceled for the first time since World War Two on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic struck ...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump does not plan to ask U.S. oil producers for coordinated cuts -official

The United States does not know formal details of Saudi Arabian and Russian plans to reduce oil supply yet and will not ask U.S. domestic oil producers to chip in with their own cuts, a senior administration official told Reuters on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020