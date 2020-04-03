Tunisia may impose exceptional taxes on companies over coronavirus crisis

Tunisia may impose exceptional taxes on companies if the government does not find the necessary funds to face the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Thursday.

Fakhfakh said Tunisia needs more than one billion dollars in domestic and foreign funds and will ask major companies in the country to assist the government's efforts in facing the crisis of the Coronavirus.

