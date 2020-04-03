Three out of nine coronavirus positive patients in Chhattisgarh discharged

Three out of the nine coronavirus positive patients in Chhattisgarh have been discharged after getting treated.

"120 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi were identified and kept in isolation. Their samples have been taken and reports are awaited," TS Singh Deo, Health Minister said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

