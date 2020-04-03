Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 bln as coronavirus hits bookings - source

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:44 IST
Airbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 bln as coronavirus hits bookings - source

Airbnb lowered its internal valuation by 16% to $26 billion, as the U.S. home rental firm grapples with a slowdown in bookings due to the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Airbnb was valued at $31 billion in its most recent private fund-raising round, the source said.

With the coronavirus spreading across the globe, thousands of travellers have called off plans for vacations, work trips and family visits. Airbnb staff were informed of the new valuation by Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky at a company-wide meeting on Thursday, according to the source.

The company also held discussions with new and existing investors to consider a late-stage funding round, the Financial Times, which first reported the news said https://on.ft.com/3bJsuaD, adding that no firm decisions have been made as yet. A source told Reuters last week that Airbnb held a phone meeting with bankers to discuss extending an existing $1 billion debt facility, and said that the startup's revenue in 2019 had exceeded $4.8 billion.

In response to travel bans and a surge of requests for cancellations, the short-term rental platform said earlier this week that it was allocating $250 million to help offset losses incurred by hosts. Last September, the U.S. startup announced plans to list its shares in 2020, and has not changed that position so far.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's Dung Quat oil refinery cuts output on virus-hit demand

Vietnams Dung Quat oil refinery plans to cut output because of weaker domestic fuel demand caused by the coronavirus oubreak, the facilitys operator said on Friday.Domestic demand for refined fuels has fallen 30 to 40 since February, Binh S...

Report: NFL zeros in on draft structure

As the NFL maintains its plan to hold the draft April 23-25, the originally scheduled dates, the league reportedly issued a memo Thursday outlining two options it is considering as to how teams would participate in the event. According to a...

7 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, count rises to 140

Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 140. Five of these seven cases were close contacts of the coronavirus positive patients who had attended Tablighi Jamaa...

COVID-19 : Kolkata cops sing 'We shall overcome' to instil confidence, cheer people

Cops here took to streets signing We shall overcome to generate awareness among people with respect to the coronavirus pandemic and instil confidence in them. Through their performance cops of Gariahat Police Station urged people to stay at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020