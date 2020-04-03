Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus deathReuters | Bishkek | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:15 IST
A 61-year-old coronavirus victim has died in Kyrgyzstan, the government said on Friday, the first virus fatality in the central Asian nation.
The patient, treated in a hospital in the southern province of Osh, had suffered from other serious diseases, the authorities said.
