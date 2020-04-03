Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

A 61-year-old coronavirus victim has died in Kyrgyzstan, the government said on Friday, the first virus fatality in the central Asian nation.

The patient, treated in a hospital in the southern province of Osh, had suffered from other serious diseases, the authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.