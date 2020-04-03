Nissan Vietnam to close plant due to coronavirus containment measures

Nissan Vietnam to close plant due to coronavirus containment measuresReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:01 IST
Nissan Vietnam will shut down its plant for two weeks amid a nationwide social distancing campaign to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Friday.
"Our plant in central province Danang will close from April 5 for 15 days, in line with the government's order of social distancing," Nissan Vietnam's spokeswoman said.
