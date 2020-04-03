78-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat

A 78-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died late Thursday night here, informed a state health department official. The deceased was a resident of Panchmahal area of Godhra district and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.

This information was shared by Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer of Vadodara Yesterday, a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient with travel history to Sri Lanka passed away after battling with the lethal infection. He was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.