78-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Gujarat
A 78-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died late Thursday night here, informed a state health department official.ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:04 IST
A 78-year-old man who had tested positive for the coronavirus died late Thursday night here, informed a state health department official. The deceased was a resident of Panchmahal area of Godhra district and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vadodara.
This information was shared by Uday Tilwat, District Chief Medical Officer of Vadodara Yesterday, a 52-year-old COVID-19 patient with travel history to Sri Lanka passed away after battling with the lethal infection. He was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on March 19. (ANI)
