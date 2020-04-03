First COVID-19 positive patient in Odisha recovers

The first COVID-19 positive case in Odisha, belonging to Bhubaneswar has recovered and tested negative, said State Health Department. The patient is being discharged.

There are three active cases of coronavirus in the State now. Meanwhile, the Odisha government has set up two COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the state with a total capacity of 650 beds.

These hospitals, both named as Odisha COVID Hospital, are set up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with 500 and 150-bed capacity respectively. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

