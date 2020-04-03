Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:00 IST
BAE defers dividend decision, says coronavirus will hit outlook
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@BAESystemsplc)

Britain's BAE Systems said it would defer a decision on whether to pay its dividend and had launched cost control measures after seeing significant disruption from coronavirus in recent weeks.

While the outbreak will impact its previous guidance for 2020, it said it could not at this stage predict the scale of the hit. "We recognize the importance of the dividend to our shareholders and whilst it remains our intention to pay a dividend, the timing of any payment will be contingent on prevailing macro-economic and social conditions over the coming months," it said.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles, and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines said its liquidity was strong, with significant gross cash and access to a 2 billion pound ($2.5 billion) revolving credit facility committed to April 2024. The British company said it was also working closely with its customers and suppliers to support them, meaning it would be able to increase production quickly once it is able to do so. ($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled: officials.

960 Tablighi Jamaat foreigner members including 379 Indonesians, 110 Bangladeshis blacklisted, visas cancelled officials....

Scott Morrison urges WHO, UN to act against China's wet markets

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged the WHO and the UN to act against Chinas wet markets, like the one where the deadly coronavirus is thought to have originated, as they pose great risks to the health and wellbeing of ...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the coronavirus should get it quickly and not be first subjected to visits from officials proposing policies like, during the eurozone crisis, Germanys finance minister sai...

Sex workers stranded in Germany as coronavirus shuts brothels

Thousands of foreign prostitutes working in Germany have been made homeless after brothels closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and borders snapped shut, making it difficult for them to return home.Authorities in the country, where prosti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020