Coronavirus positive patient recovers in Andhra Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient was discharged from the hospital here on Friday after he recovered from the infection.

ANI | Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:45 IST
One patient has been discharged after he recovered from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The patient who had a travel history to abroad was admitted in a hospital here and was tested positive for coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 1,860 active cases in the country. Till now, 156 patients have either been cured or discharged, while 56 deaths have taken place, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

