Kazakhstan extends business shutdown in major cities

Kazakhstan extends business shutdown in major citiesReuters | Almaty | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:09 IST
Non-essential businesses in Kazakhstan's biggest cities will remain closed until April 13, the Central Asian nation'a government said on Friday, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The shutdown which began on March 30 in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty, the biggest city, will now also extend to Shymkent, the third-largest city. Kazakhstan has reported 448 cases of the virus and three deaths.
