34 new coronavirus cases reported in UP in past 24 hours

As many as 34 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said King George's Medical University (KGMU) Isolation Ward in-charge Dr Sudhir Singh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:54 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to officials, six of the new cases are admitted to LLR Hospital in Kanpur, eight in SNMC Hospital in Agra, 12 in Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, four in GMC Hospital in Azamgarh, two in Hardoi district hospital and one each in district hospitals in Pratapgarh and Shahjahanpur.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 56 people and infected over 2,000 others. (ANI)

