Sharp rise in Japan's coronavirus cases concerning - Nishimura

Sharp rise in Japan's coronavirus cases concerning - NishimuraReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:56 IST
Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday he remained deeply concerned about the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Speaking at a news conference, he also said Japan was not yet at a stage to declare a state of emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan