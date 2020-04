Ukrainian designer equips doctors for battling coronavirus

Ukrainian fashion designer Ivan Frolov has postponed work on his new collection and is making coveralls for doctors to meet a shortage of protective clothing during the coronavirus epidemic.

Frolov, whose outfits are worn by Gwen Stefani and Mila Jovovich, said he could not stand aside when the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine is growing every day. "We keep doing what we are good at. We are not doing anything extraordinary. Our production is under the quarantine regime, security measures are at the highest level," Frolov, whose fashion creations are known for their provocation and sexuality, told Reuters.

"The real heroes in these circumstances are our doctors, who without real protection have to gear up for an epidemic on a serious scale," he added. Seamstresses are working long hours to produce the coveralls made of a special fabric, known as spunbond, that is used for workwear.

The initiative is supported by volunteers from across Ukraine, who either donate money or buy accessories and fabric used to make the clothing. Frolov has made his patterns available online so anyone can download them and help with making the coveralls.

Winner of numerous awards, Frolov also advocates social responsibility in the fashion industry. In collaboration with a Ukrainian jewellery brand, he created a collection devoted to the fight against HIV, with proceeds used to buy HIV tests. (Writing by Margaryta Chornokondratenko; Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

