Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech team use easily available parts to build prototype ventilator

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:33 IST
Czech team use easily available parts to build prototype ventilator

A Czech team have built a ventilator using readily available parts and are planning to produce hundreds of the devices to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients.

The volunteer scientists, engineers and designers of the Covid19.CZ group - who say their device costs about one fifth of the current market price - collected more than $500,000 in a 24-hour crowd-funding campaign to "help save the lives of moms, dads, grandmothers and grandfathers". Their goal is to supply hospitals with 500 certified ventilators in the coming weeks, which would increase the number of devices available for COVID-19 patients in the Czech Republic by about 40%.

"We followed the situation Italy and some things quickly became clear, with news about people lacking ventilators and doctors facing the hard choice of who to let live and who to let die," Vojtech Rocek, one of the founders of the CoroVent project, told Reuters in an online interview. The group wanted to help Czechs avoid a similar plight and to ensure seriously ill patients have access to potentially life-saving professional ventilators.

While do-it-yourself efforts to build ventilators have sprouted around the globe, the Czech team have the support of the industry and health ministries, which are helping with the approval process and to finance production. University students in neighbouring Slovakia have built a stopgap device, but the Czech team - who plan to share their open source design worldwide after delivering 10 certified and functioning devices - sought a more permanent solution.

"We plan to release the design during this crisis, so that groups can manufacture it in America and other parts of the world," said Pavel Dolezal, another of the project founders, who only met online during the design process due to social distancing requirements. The Czech Republic, which had reported 3,869 cases of coronavirus with 46 deaths as of Friday morning, has implemented tough measures such as requiring face masks and restricting non-essential movement to curb the virus and avoid a surge of patients needing critical care.

Czech hospitals have not so far reported ventilator shortages but want to ensure they can meet demand in future. The group's CoroVent ventilator is a simple design intended to be reliable while also meeting hospital standards. The designers drew inspiration from years of work on a similar project at the Czech Technical University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Relief to NDTV, SC quashes I-T notice

In a relief to NDTV Ltd, the Supreme Court Friday quashed the notice of the Income Tax department seeking to re-assess the income of the media house for financial year 2007-08. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta set aside ...

Lt Gen Cariappa takes over as GOC of 1 Corps

Lieutenant General Codanda Poovaiah Cariappa on Friday assumed the charge as General Officer Commanding GOC of the elite 1 Corps here. He took over the reins of the Corps from Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder.Prior to the new appoi...

U.S. big bucks turn global face mask hunt into "Wild West"

The global scramble to secure face masks to shield frontline workers from the coronavirus has turned the marketplace into the Wild West, with the United States often ready to outbid buyers who have already signed deals, European officials s...

Centre to give Rs 11,092 cr to states to deal with COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund SDRMF for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020