Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to make rare address to nation over coronavirusReuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:51 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will make an extremely rare nationwide address to the nation on Sunday as it grapples with an increasingly deadly coronavirus outbreak.
"Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak," Buckingham Palace said. The queen rarely addresses the nation directly apart from her traditional televised Christmas Day message. The address, which was recorded at Windsor Castle where the 93-year-old monarch is staying with her husband Prince Philip, will be broadcast at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Elizabeth II
- Britain
- Philip
- Windsor Castle
- Commonwealth
- Buckingham Palace
ALSO READ
Philippine stock market plummets 12.4%, triggers trading halt
Philippine stocks plunge 24% as trade resumes after virus shutdown
Philippine records 15 new coronavirus infections, total at 217
Philippines to ban entry of foreigners over coronavirus, 'no exceptions' - minister
WRAPUP 4-Rich world pumps aid to fight virus, Britain latest to face lockdown