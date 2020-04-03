EXCLUSIVE-Dismissed U.S. carrier captain to be reassigned during probe -acting Navy secretary

The fired commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier that suffered a coronavirus outbreak will not be thrown out of the Navy but rather reassigned, acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told Reuters on Friday, adding that an investigation would determine if he should face disciplinary action.

In an interview, Modly said the probe would look into the communications and the chain of command after Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command for sharing a scathing letter regarding the outbreak of the virus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt too widely, effectively allowing it to be leaked to the media.

"He'll get reassigned, he's not thrown out of the Navy," Modly said.

