Kim Yo Jong Blames US Drills for Rising Tensions

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, has accused US-led military exercises of exacerbating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This blame was focused on the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval drills near Guam, described as a 'war game' by Kim, signifying Washington's strategy to spread its military influence across the Asia-Pacific region with allies.

Kim characterizes the current geopolitical situation as evidence of an escalated need for North Korea to prepare countermeasures 'proportional or more offensive' in response. She stated that any threats to national security would be met with comprehensive military mobilization.

This recent statement follows Kim's earlier dismissal of denuclearization proposals at an International Atomic Energy Agency conference, reasserting North Korea's irreversible status as a nuclear weapons state. The Pacific Vanguard 2026 exercise involved naval forces from South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, running from August 29 to September 10.