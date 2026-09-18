Kim Yo Jong Blames US Drills for Rising Tensions

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader, accuses US-driven military drills for increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Highlighting exercises like Pacific Vanguard 2026 near Guam, she reaffirms no policy change regarding North Korea's nuclear arsenal, emphasizing responsive defensive measures against perceived threats to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:24 IST
Kim Yo Jong Blames US Drills for Rising Tensions
Kim Yo Jong

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, has accused US-led military exercises of exacerbating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. This blame was focused on the Pacific Vanguard 2026 naval drills near Guam, described as a 'war game' by Kim, signifying Washington's strategy to spread its military influence across the Asia-Pacific region with allies.

Kim characterizes the current geopolitical situation as evidence of an escalated need for North Korea to prepare countermeasures 'proportional or more offensive' in response. She stated that any threats to national security would be met with comprehensive military mobilization.

This recent statement follows Kim's earlier dismissal of denuclearization proposals at an International Atomic Energy Agency conference, reasserting North Korea's irreversible status as a nuclear weapons state. The Pacific Vanguard 2026 exercise involved naval forces from South Korea, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, running from August 29 to September 10.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

U.S. Visa Sanctions Extend to Palestinian Officials

Global
4
U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

U.S. House Passes Landmark Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia and Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia’s Currency Markets Are Better Connected: Are They Better Protected?

Why a Global Food-Price Index Cannot Capture the Full Hormuz Shock

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026