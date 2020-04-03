Left Menu
Thembi Siweya to discuss with traditional healers to curb COVID-19

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has been engaging various stakeholders to foster a common national approach to the fight against the pandemic.

Thembi Siweya to discuss with traditional healers to curb COVID-19
The Traditional Healers Association is a critical stakeholder that interacts with people and provides traditional forms of treatment, medicine, and spiritual healing. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, will next week visit Traditional Healers Association Chairperson, Ngaka Conrad Tsiane, at his home in Makhuduthamaga, Limpopo, to discuss measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19.)

The Traditional Healers Association is a critical stakeholder that interacts with people and provides traditional forms of treatment, medicine, and spiritual healing.

Following the meeting with the Chairperson of the Traditional Healers Association, the Deputy Minister and the provincial leadership will visit the Jane Furse Plaza to distribute sanitizers and Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) information packs on COVID-19.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by Limpopo Premier Cassel Mathale, Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, MEC of Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoale, and the Executive Mayor and Local Mayor.

The South African Government has declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act to enable the country to have an integrated and coordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa subsequently announced a 21-day national lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

