Guj: 7 more coronavirus cases found, count 95; 2 more deaths

With seven more cases coming to light, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 95 on Friday, while two COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to nine. All the new seven cases were reported in Ahmedabad city. They included a seven-year-old girl and a 17-year-old youth, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

Four family members of the girl who lives in Kalupur area and three family members of the youth from Bapunagar area have also tested positive over the last one week, said Ahmedabad civic authorities. During the day, two COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll in the state to nine.

A 78-year-old man died in Vadodara in the early hours of morning. He was a native of Panchmahal district and admitted to a government hospital in Vadodara, Ravi said. In the afternoon, a 67-year-old man from Ahmedabad succumbed to the virus infection at the Sola civil hospital here.

Ten persons have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals in the state so far, Ravi said. Of the 95 cases found in the state, 38 were reported in Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (12), Gandhinagar (11), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (9), Bhavnagar (7), Porbandar (3), Gir Somnath (2), and one each in Kutch , Mehsana and Panchmahal.

Ravi also said that of 1,998 tests conducted so far, 95 came out positive, 1,901 came oujt negative while two results are pending..

