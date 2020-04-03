Left Menu
Development News Edition

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:31 IST
Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

Face masks could help limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the effect of surgical masks on the transmission of other corona and flu viruses. In the study, the use of surgical masks by sufferers significantly reduced the number of flu viruses detectable in droplets released through breathing and coughing.

It also reduced the number of seasonal coronaviruses - among the causes of common colds - detectable in the air as suspended microdroplets, or aerosols. The study did not look at the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. "Further research is needed to determine whether masks can specifically prevent the transmission of SARS-CoV-2," the scientists said.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, coincides with the pandemic of COVID-19 respiratory disease, which has infected more than a million people worldwide and killed more than 53,000. Benjamin Cowling, the professor who led the study at the World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for infectious disease epidemiology in Hong Kong, said its findings could be extrapolated to simpler cotton masks.

"My expert view is that cloth or cotton masks would have an effect, but maybe slightly less of an effect than a surgical mask properly worn," he said in a telephone interview. "And in terms of COVID-19, we're looking at every possible measure that could help." Until now, there has been little robust scientific evidence on the effectiveness of face masks in slowing transmission of respiratory diseases.

The WHO says masks should be worn by anyone with symptoms such as cough or fever, or anyone caring for a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case, but does not advise healthy people to wear them in everyday situations. There is some evidence, however, to suggest that the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is due at least in part to the fact that it can be transmitted by people showing no symptoms.

Rupert Beale, a specialist in infection biology at London's Francis Crick Institute who was not directly involved in Cowling's work, said the study offered "strong and compelling evidence" for mask wearing as a means of reducing transmission of some viruses, but that they were not a magic bullet. "Mask wearing does not completely prevent transmission and cannot be relied on as a sole measure," he said, "but, combined with other social distancing measures, should form part of the 'exit strategy' from lockdown".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

German virus data offers 'hope' but premature to ease curbs: Merkel

Latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus slowing in Germany give hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but warned it was still too early to relax curbs on public lifeIts true that the latest figures, as high as they are...

Noida govt hospital sends back man with COVID-19 symptoms with paracetamol, claims family

A man in Noida has developed symptoms for coronavirus but a government hospital here has denied treatment and multiple calls to helpline numbers over the past few days have also yielded no results, his brother claimed on Friday. The 27-year...

French doctor apologises for suggesting COVID-19 treatment be tested in Africa

A French doctor apologised on Friday for suggesting a possible treatment for COVID-19 should be tested in Africa, after the remarks sparked an outcry on social media. Jean-Paul Mira, the head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin hospita...

Israel seals off ultra-Orthodox town hit hard by coronavirus

Israel put up roadblocks on Friday to seal off an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by the coronavirus, but ordered in soldiers to support the residents. Emergency regulations approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus cabinet l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020