Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida govt hospital sends back man with COVID-19 symptoms with paracetamol, claims family

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:47 IST
Noida govt hospital sends back man with COVID-19 symptoms with paracetamol, claims family

A man in Noida has developed symptoms for coronavirus but a government hospital here has denied treatment and multiple calls to helpline numbers over the past few days have also yielded no results, his brother claimed on Friday. The 27-year-old resident of Sector 30 had consulted doctors at a private hospital in the city after he falling ill, his elder brother said, adding now they are trying to go to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital using personal contacts.

Phone calls and text messages to the Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate and the chief medical officer by PTI for their response went unanswered. "The private hospital has suggested that we should go for the coronavirus test and that their doctors will no longer be able to see us. We have been trying to get help through the various helpline numbers in Gautam Buddh Nagar over the last four-five days, but in vain," the elder brother, 28, told PTI. "We were told on the helpline that somebody would reach out to us, but nobody did. We sought an ambulance so that we could go to any hospital and go for COVID-19 testing on our own but nobody is helping us," he alleged.

The district administration had launched round-the-clock helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (Noida administration) to provide help to the people but these numbers are not effective, he said.  The brother, an art teacher, said after a lot of effort and help from a city-based journalist they got an ambulance from the 108 service on Friday which took them to a government hospital in Sector 30. "The helpline numbers in Gautam Buddh Nagar don't work most of the time. Once through, I told them the patient is in a critical condition and needs immediate help. The call attenders are polite but they are not able to provide any solution. Getting an ambulance was also difficult because ambulance drivers said they need order from superiors before attending any call," the journalist, who wished not to be named, said.

The brother of the patient, a chef by profession, claimed, "Today, we went to one of the designated hospitals for COVID-19 cases but the officials there wanted my brother to have a paracetamol and go home. They are not ready to examine him or guide us to a place where he can get treated. We came back walking from the hospital... Now we don't know what to do now." He said the family has now got help from a personal contact in Delhi and they might go to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital for test. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 50 positive cases of coronavirus and the district has emerged as a major hotspot for the virus across the country, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Pu...

U.S. grants oil refiner Nynas more time amid Venezuela sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the time for companies to conduct business with Swedish oil refiner Nynas, which fell under U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela, through May 14.The department, in a notice on its website, exte...

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

Saying they dont know when theyll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida an...

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spies

Italy was engaged in a war of words with Russia on Friday over allegations Moscow hid spies among doctors it had sent to the countrys coronavirus epicenter near Milan. The unusual exchange between the traditionally friendly nations followed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020