OPD services at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals to be closed from Apr 4: Authorities

The OPD services at the LNJP Hospital and the GB Pant Hospital will be closed from April 4 onwards, Delhi government authorities said on Friday. Both these hospitals are among the five facilities in Delhi designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held on Thursday by the Delhi health minister. It was decided that OPD services at LNJP and GB Pant hospitals will be closed, an order issued on Friday said.

The order will come into effect from April 4, it said. However, medical emergency services at LNJP Hospital will continue from the ground floor of the general emergency wing and all obstetrics and gynaecology services will be from the old Gynaecology Block, the order said.

GB Pant Hospital will continue to provide emergency services to neurology and cardiology patients and will also manage the cardio and neuro patients referred from LNJP Hospital. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 386 on Friday, with 93 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Delhi to six.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.