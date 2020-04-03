Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria extends emergency to halt spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:39 IST
Bulgaria extends emergency to halt spread of coronavirus

Bulgaria's parliament on Friday approved the extension of a state of emergency by a month to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 485.

The Black Sea state's parliament voted unanimously on March 13 to declare a state of emergency until April 13. As of Friday, Bulgaria has confirmed 14 deaths from the illness.

The one-month extension was passed with 122 votes for, 47 against and seven abstentions. President Rumen Radev earlier on Friday criticised the government, saying that some provisions of the emergency law had triggered "an unprecedented social and economic crisis".

"When the state imposes restrictions, it must offer adequate compensation to both workers and businesses," Radev said. The parliament also rubber-stamped on a first reading a revision of the 2020 budget that will allow the government to raise up to 10 billion levs ($5.52 billion) to finance a fiscal gap of 3% of GDP and ensure liquidity buffers for the small and open economy to deal with the impact of the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 1.8114 leva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to delay Prime Day sales event due to coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day until at least August and expects a potential 100-million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reut...

Rajasthan CM forms panels to give suggestions on withdrawal of lockdown

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday formed two task forces to give suggestions to the government on the withdrawal of the lockdown in a phased manner and restore the economy. A 12-member task force headed by ACS Home Rajeeva Swa...

Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Pu...

U.S. grants oil refiner Nynas more time amid Venezuela sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the time for companies to conduct business with Swedish oil refiner Nynas, which fell under U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela, through May 14.The department, in a notice on its website, exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020