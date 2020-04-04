Left Menu
Anyone near Trump or Pence will be given rapid coronavirus test - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 00:28 IST
With the coronavirus contagion spreading, the White House said on Friday that anyone expected to be near President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test. The test is expected to be the same quick-action test that Trump took on Thursday. He took the Abbott Laboratories test, which provides results in 15 minutes or less.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said, "starting today anyone who is expected to be in close proximity to either of them will be administered a COVID-19 test to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission." One of the vexing revelations about the virus is that infected people can spread it without even knowing they have the illness or before symptoms have become evident.

Trump has now been tested twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative. Pence was also tested and was negative. The White House has put social distancing measures into place, such as providing more space between seats at events. But there are limits to how much distancing can be done given how relatively small office space is in the West Wing.

