Southwest expects talks on U.S. payroll grant terms over next several days

Southwest Airlines Co said on Friday it has applied for U.S. payroll grants but cannot disclose details as the next several days could involve conversations on the terms of any agreement.

In a statement, Southwest said its goal is to evaluate all possible sources of capital that will help protect its employees and the company's "healthy footing," with payroll support one option under consideration.

