Tablighi Jamaat members spitted everywhere, misbehaved : Dean , GSVM Medical College Kanpur

Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined here at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College allegedly misbehaved with the medical staff and spitted here and there. They also "broke the rules of quarantine and defy all norms of social distancing".

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:32 IST
Tablighi Jamaat members spitted everywhere, misbehaved : Dean , GSVM Medical College Kanpur
Dr. Arati Dave Lalchandani, Principal and Dean of the GSVM Medical College talking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined here at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College allegedly misbehaved with the medical staff and spitted here and there. They also "broke the rules of quarantine and defy all norms of social distancing". "We had 22 people for two days who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. Our team of doctors, staff and nurses were taking care of them in rotation. However, the patients behaved rudely with the medical team, they misbehaved, spit here and there and also used to huddle up together in the hall despite being repeatedly told not to do so," said Dr. Arati Dave Lalchandani, Principal and Dean of the GSVM Medical College.

However, this is not the only instance of misbehaviour by the members of the Tablighi Jamaat with the medical staff, while in quarantine. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed them "enemies of humanity".

"They (accused) will not obey the law. Neither they will accept the system as they are the enemies of humanity. What they have done to women health workers is a heinous crime, they are being slapped with the NSA. We will not spare them," said Aditynath in a statement. On Thursday, an FIR was registered against six persons from Tablighi Jamaat who are in quarantine at MMG District Hospital for "walking around the ward without their trousers on and making lewd gestures towards the nurses".

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Friday said that 1,203 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified. According to the government, samples of 897 people have been sent for test and 47 people have tested positive. (ANI)

