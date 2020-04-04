Left Menu
Experts suggest remedies for skin damages caused by face masks

Although facemasks provide invaluable protection for the medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis, they can also cause significant skin damage, provided the fact of masks worn for many hours a day.

Experts suggest remedies for skin damages caused by face masks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Although facemasks provide invaluable protection for the medical professionals during the times of coronavirus crisis, they can also cause significant skin damage, provided the fact of masks worn for many hours a day. However, skincare experts at the University of Huddersfield have explained and have suggested remedies in getting rid of the skin damages caused by sweating and the rubbing of face masks against the nose.

Professor Karen Ousey is the University's Director of the Institute of Skin Integrity and Infection Prevention and was part of a team that conducted detailed research into the pressure damage caused by a wide range of medical devices, including face masks. "The wearers are sweating underneath the masks and this causes friction, leading to pressure damage on the nose and cheeks," said Professor Ousey.

"There can be tears to the skin as a result and these can lead to potential infection," she added. "The masks the healthcare professionals are wearing have to be fitted to the face - so if healthcare professionals add dressings to the skin under the mask after being fitted there is a chance the mask will no longer fit correctly," continued Professor Ousey.

She suggests that people wearing masks keep their skin clean, well-hydrated and moisturised and that barrier creams should be applied at least half an hour before masks are put on. "And we are suggesting that pressure from the mask is relieved every two hours. So you come away from the patient, relieve the pressure in a safe place and clean the skin again."

Professor Ousey advises members of the general public - such as shop workers - who are wearing masks to keep their skin clean, dry and free of sweat. "And if they do feel their masks rubbing, take them off as soon as they safely can." (ANI)

