47 new COVID-19 patients in Maha, tally jumps to 537

With as many as 47 personstesting positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the figure ofsuch patients in the state jumped to 537 on Saturday,officials said

The number of such patients till Friday night was 490,they said

As per the updates given by the public healthdepartment, in Mumbai there are 28 new patients in the last 12hours, 15 in the Mumbai metropolitan region (excludingMumbai), two in Pune and one each in Amravati and PimpriChinchwad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.