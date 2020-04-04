Indonesia's coronavirus infections top 2,000 - health official

Indonesia's coronavirus infections top 2,000 - health officialReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 14:41 IST
Indonesia reported 106 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,092.
Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto also said there were 10 new deaths, taking the death toll to 191.
