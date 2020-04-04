Kuwait reports first death from coronavirus outbreak - state news agency

Kuwait recorded on Saturday its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA reported, citing a health ministry spokesman.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 62 in the past 24 hours to 479 cases, he said, according to KUNA.

