108 staff of Ganga Ram Hospital quarantined after contact with coronavirus patients

As many as 108 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, including doctors and nurses, have been quarantined after they came in contact with two patients who tested positive for coronavirus. According to hospital officials, the patients tested positive for COVID-19 in their second test.

Out of the 108 people, 85 are under home quarantine while the 23 others are quarantined at the hospital, officials said. Notably, some medical professionals have also contracted coronavirus while treating patients.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 2,902 on Saturday morning. So far, 68 people have lost their lives due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

