UK coronavirus death toll rises to 4,313, up 20% on day earlier

The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive, the health ministry said.

