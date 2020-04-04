UK coronavirus death toll rises to 4,313, up 20% on day earlier

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 4,313, up 20% on day earlierReuters | London | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:35 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said.
As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people have been tested of which 41,903 tested positive, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom