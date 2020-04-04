British retailer Cath Kidston set to appoint administrators -Sky

British vintage retailer Cath Kidston has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators as part of its attempt to find a buyer, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky said the move by the lifestyle retailer did not mean it would automatically fall into administration, a form of creditor protection, but it buys the company breathing space as it tries to secure a sale.

Many retailers are battling for survival in Britain after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of most stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.