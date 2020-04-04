10 new cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. According to a health bulletin issued by Andhra Pradesh nodal officer Arja Srikanth, 10 new cases of coronavirus are detected in the state between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday.

The health bulletin states that of these 10 cases, five are in Krishna district, three are in Guntur, , and one each in Anantapuram and Prakasam. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now gone up to 190. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.