Singapore reports 75 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily rise

Singapore reports 75 new coronavirus cases in biggest daily riseReuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:34 IST
Singapore's health ministry reported 75 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the city-state's biggest daily increase, as local infections spiked.
Singapore has reported a total of 1,189 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore