Myth busted: Youths constitute over 42 per cent COVID 19 patients in India

As the casualty among the senior citizens high, the youths think they will not suffer. Though mortality is low, the morbidity is very high in COVID 19 infection. The young and working-class is being adversely affected. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonepat | Updated: 04-04-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 20:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Beware! COVID 19 will not spare you only because you are below 60 years of age. The new data released by the Ministry of Health, Government of India shows that the highest number of patients belong to the 21 to 40 years of age.

The ministry has classified the patients in the four age groups out of which 9 per cent patients are below 20 years of age while 17 per cent are above 60 years. Maximum 42 per cent cases are in the 21-40 age group while 33 per cent cases are from 41-60 age group. The age of the working population is generally taken from 14 to 60 years but the data is not provided in this bracket. However, the patients between 21 to 60 years age group are 75 per cent. Though mortality is low, the morbidity is very high in COVID 19 infection. The young and working-class is being adversely affected.

According to a statement by the World Health Organization (WHO), the people with low level of immunity are more vulnerable to the virus such as those above 60 years of age, suffering from any immunity-related disease or have previous chronicle disease. The data released by India also reveal that if infected younger people will also require hospitalization and treatment.

For more news on COVID 19, please visit the LIVE DISCOURSE.

