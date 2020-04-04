Non-medical navy personnel don new role for COVID-19 patients

Visakhapatnam, Apr 4 (PTI)To cater to a large number of patients requiring medical and emotionalsuccourduring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Naval Command is training non-medical naval personnel asBattle Field Nursing Assistant (BFNA). The BFNA would lend a helping hand to the doctors and paramedics in treating the coronavirus patients in quarantine and isolation facilities.

The training commenced at all stations under ENC here fromMarch30 in small batches consisting of a teamof six personnel each, said a press release here on Saturday. A total of 313 personnel, including 37 officers, have been trained at naval units at Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Kolkata as of Saturday, the release said.

The training would be continued and is aimed to cover and train at least 75 per cent of non-medical personnel. Collation of information on COVID-19 for prevention, management, casualty carriage for transfer and protectself by donning the PPE (personal protective equipment) and disinfection have been taught to the officers and sailors along with defence civilians, including ladies.

The training emphasises the importance of PPE by health professionals, social distancing to prevent andcontain the spread of the coronavirus by all personnel. The command is preparing to create facilities forCOVID-19 beds at ENC including INHS Kalyani, the premier naval hospital in addition to a wellness centre witha quarantine facility for 185 personnel at Visakhapatnam, the release added.

