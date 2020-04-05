Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 04:29 IST
Soccer-Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday.

Liverpool added on their website that the furloughed staff would continue to receive 100% of their salaries. Several English top-flight clubs, such as Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Newcastle United, have already put non-playing staff on furlough, with football's return in England contingent on medical guidance and government support.

"Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough," the European champions said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/392185-liverpool-fc-statement-covid-19-update. "The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100% of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged."

Furloughed British workers can claim 80% of their wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,065) per month as part of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which means Liverpool will top up the remaining 20% of salaries for furloughed staff. The Premier League said on Friday its clubs would consult with their players over a proposed 30% reduction in wages. but talks on Saturday yielded no progress.

Liverpool said salary deductions were being discussed and there was "a collective commitment at senior levels of the club" to secure jobs for employees. "These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing," the club added.

The club's decision was criticised by former player, turned television pundit, Jamie Carragher. “(Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in @premierleague players taking wage cuts,” he tweeted.

“Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC." Another former player, ex-Germany international Dietmar Hamann, was also critical.

"Astonished by the news that @lfc takes advantage of the furlough scheme to claim 80% of non playing staff's wages back off the government. That’s not what the scheme was designed for. Contrary to the morals and values of the club I got to know," he wrote on twitter. The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 20% to 4,313 at 1600 GMT on April 3, the health ministry said on Saturday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 4, a total of 183,190 people had been tested of which 41,903 were positive. ($1 = 0.8157 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Railways designs 'doctor's booth' for zero-contact check-ups

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Browns interested in DE Clowney

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, ESPN reported on Saturday. Per the report, some around the league believe the Browns had been closer to a deal than other suitors for Clowney, who has no...

Suspected cartel shootout kills 19 in northern Mexico

A shootout between suspected drug cartel hitmen has killed 19 people in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, the state government said on Saturday, in one of the countrys worst outbreaks of gang violence this year.Theyre two criminal gro...

Soccer-Liverpool furlough non-playing staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday.Liverpool ad...

Requested PM Modi to release US order of hydroxychloroquine stockpile, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020