Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nursing officers voluntarily choose to serve at AIIMS COVID ICU ward

Setting a novel example for others, a group of five nurses has voluntarily come forward to provide their services at the newly setup COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the backdrop of coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 08:26 IST
Nursing officers voluntarily choose to serve at AIIMS COVID ICU ward
A nurse at AIIMS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Setting a novel example for others, a group of five nurses has voluntarily come forward to provide their services at the newly setup COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the backdrop of coronavirus crisis.

These nurses will be helping the medical teams in treating the COVID-19 infected patients at the ICU ward as well as motivate them. Kanish Yadav (33), a nursing officer narrates, "I am working in AIIMS ICU department since last eight years. In January, I was assigned special duty for blood donation camp which was scheduled to continue till March 31. However, our duty was cut short and we were relieved from duty due to COVID-19 outbreak."

Yadav continued, "After being relieved from duty, I started introspecting. On March 30, I decided to write to the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) seeking permission to provide service at the COVID ward. To my surprise, the letter was immediately accepted as there was already a shortage of manpower." His letter to CNO interestingly states that he can motivate not only his team but all COVID-19 positive patients who at times slip into depression.

When asked what made him chose the COVID-19 ward even after knowing that it remains prone to infection, Yadav asserts, "I just want to stick to my job profile of serving the patients. It makes me satisfied and happy to see patients smiling." AIIMS Trauma Center has been remodeled into the COVID-19 ward. The ICU has 18 beds and currently two positive patients are admitted here.

Another nurse Mukesh Kumar (40), earlier working with the Child Oncology Department also come forward to serve at the COVID ICU ward. He unfolds, "I have not learnt to turn away from my responsibility. With doctor's treatment and our care if we can cure COVID-19 positive patients, then our society, as well as our country, would be Corona-free soon, however, staying at home is also equally important now." Reports of health workers being attacked by locals are surfacing from several places such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar. Patients under quarantine are also misbehaving with the medical team and police.

In a measure to contain the spread of the easily communicable disease, COVID-19, India is undergoing a lockdown for a period of 21 days. Other than essential services all the routine works stand closed. At present, nationwide a total of 3072 (including 2784 active cases, 212 cured/discharged and 75 deaths) have been registered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseballs shutdown. In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to ...

Cricket-Disappointed O'Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub

Australias Steve OKeefe, whose 12 wickets for 70 runs against India in a 2017 test remains the best figures by a visiting spinner, quit first class cricket on Sunday after New South Wales opted not to retain him. OKeefe was the leading wick...

Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume sooner rather than later but declined to set a timetable for their return. On a conference call with the commissioners of the major profe...

Fiji rugby players arrested for breaching virus isolation

Two Fiji rugby players have been arrested for ignoring the Pacific nations coronavirus self-isolation rules, with local authorities saying their irresponsible behaviour would be reported to rugbys world governing body. The two men have not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020