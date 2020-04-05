Jharkhand: A woman from Bokaro with travel history to Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus

A woman from Bokaro with a travel history to Bangladesh has tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand now stands at three, informed state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni.

Three couples had visited Bangladesh recently and all of them have been put under quarantine, Kulkarni informed. Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 3,374, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.

Out of the total cases, 3,030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, one has migrated, while there are 77 deaths.

